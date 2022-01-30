Gujarat ATS arrests cleric in connection with murder of youth over Facebook post

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday detained a cleric from New Delhi in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old youth in Dhandhuka town of Ahmedabad district. The police have so far arrested three persons including an Ahmedabad-based cleric for murdering the youth in broad daylight allegedly over a Facebook post that is said to have hurt religious sentiments.

As the investigation is progressing, a number of right-wing organisations have started making "provocative speeches" while demanding strict action against the killers of Kishan Boliya, who was gunned down on January 25 in Dhandhuka town. Several videos of speeches of right-wing leaders are doing the rounds targeting a particular religious community.

"We have detained a cleric Qamar Gani Usmani from New Delhi for questioning. He runs an organisation named Tahreek Farogh-e-Islami," Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Deepan Bhadran told DH.

He refused to share further information on how Usmani is involved in the murder case here. Sources, however, said that there are many video speeches of Usmani talking about taking on those insulting the religion called "Gustakh-e-Rasool".

Before ATS took over the investigation, Ahmedabad district police had arrested three persons including a Maulvi Mohammed Ayub Y Javarawala, 51, a resident of Jamalpur, in Ahmedabad city, Shabbir Chopda alias Saba Dadabhai, 25 and his friend Imtiaz Pathan, 27, both residents of Dhandhuka.

Police have alleged that Javarawala radicalised Shabbir and supplied a pistol and five cartridges.

On January 25, on a motorcycle, Shabbir and Imtiaz followed Kishan and his brother Bhaumik who were also on a bike. At around 5:30 pm, Shabbir shot Kishan, killing him on the spot.

Kishan had uploaded an objectionable post on Facebook against which police had filed an FIR after local Muslim leaders filed a complaint. He was arrested and later released by the local court.

Larger conspiracy

Senior police officials told DH that Shabbir, Maulana Javarawala and some identified persons are allegedly part of a "larger conspiracy" to "punish" people for blasphemy.

"Usmani is well-known for making a list of those who have written or said blasphemous statements. However, there is nothing incriminating against Usmani as yet except his open speeches against those insulting Prophet Muhammed. But, we have come to know that it was Usmani who introduced Shabbir and Imtiaz to Javarawala," police officials said.

Sources claimed that "Shabbir, Imtiaz and Javarawala had identified at least two more persons in Gujarat, including one in Porbandar identified as Sajan Odedara for offensive remarks".

Superintendent of Police, ATS, Imtiaz Shaikh told reporters on Sunday that Shabbir and Javarawala had travelled to Porbandar allegedly to kill Odedara but couldn't do it. Sources also claimed that a controversial news anchor, known for his provocative speeches targeting a particular religion, was also on the list.

Javarawala is said to have survived a mob attack during the 2002 post-Godhra riots at Por village in Gandhinagar district.

"A mob had set the mosque, where Javarawala was working as a Maulvi, on fire. Many sustained injuries including Javarawala. After this incident, he left Gandhinagar and started working at a local mosque in Jamalpur," a neighbour told DH on the condition of anonymity.

A senior police officer also confirmed that Javarawala had sustained injuries during the 2002 riots. In December, he penned a book entitled "Jazbaa-e-Shahadat" in Ahmedabad. In the launch, Usmani is said to have participated.

