Gujarat BJP vows to expose AAP's 'fake governance model' in Delhi, sends team

A war over governance models has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP unit in poll-bound Gujarat has sent a team to Delhi to expose the “fake model” of Delhi’s schools and mohalla clinics run by the AAP government.

BJP Gujarat Vice President Virender Sachdeva has sent a 17-member team to look at AAP’s model schools in Delhi. “The Gujarat BJP delegation, during its two-day visit, will see how a false and publicity-based Delhi Model is being propagated by Kejriwal ahead of the elections in Gujarat,” he tweeted.

In response, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders said that the team is more than welcome to learn the Kejriwal model of governance. “We have made a team of five MLAs to welcome this team from Gujarat and show them schools and mohalla clinics,” he said.

AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjeev Jha welcomed the Gujarat BJP delegation to the party headquarters and said they will take them to any Delhi government schools, mohalla clinics and hospital.

Jha also said that an AAP delegation will be in Gujarat next week from Delhi to see their schools and hospitals.

“While more than 6,000 schools in Gujarat have been closed in last two years, the government schools in the state are short of more than 19,000 classrooms as per data presented by the state education minister in the assembly,” Atishi said.