Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death toll rises to 60; CPI MP alleges 'gross negligence' by BJP
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death toll rises to 60; CPI MP alleges 'gross negligence' by BJP
updated: Oct 30 2022, 22:01 ist
A bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday left at least 32 people dead. The tragedy in the poll-bound state sparked a flurry of reactions from political leaders across the country. Follow updates here.
21:59
CM Patel, PM Modi announce compensation to kin of deceased, those injured
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has cancelled all his programmes and rushed to Morbi to personally monitor rescue and medical services, has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial help to those injured in the accident.
Patel is likely to camp in Morbi till the rescue operations conclude.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the accident and has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the dead, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
21:56
Death toll in bridge collapse rises to at least 60
At least 60 people have diedin the Morbi bridge collapse incident, PTI reported citing a minister in the Gujarat government.
21:53
Mayawati offers condolences to victims; urges BJP govt to take strict action against those responsible
गुजरात में नदी पर बनेे केबुल पुल के आज शाम गिर जाने से भारी संख्या में लोगों के मरने व अनेकों के घायल होने की खबर अति-दुःखद। पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। सरकार इस दुर्घटना की तुरन्त सही से जाँच कराकर दोषियों को सख्त सजा दे।
Gujarat govt's 'gross negligence' led to bridge collapse: CPI MP
CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.
Cable bridge collapse in Gujarat points to the gross negligence of the BJP govt. It's repair was said to be done five days back.Where from the contractors got this courage?The compensation need to be increased.Reliable enquiry should take place to unveil political involvement.
The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.
21:42
Digvijaya Singh urges Gujarat govt to take action against negligent repair work
मोरबी में बहुत बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। राज्य सरकार ने इस हादसे की ज़िम्मेदारी ली है। ५ दिन पहले ही उसकी मरम्मत का काम पूरा हुआ था। सरकार को ज़िम्मेदार लोगों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करना चाहिए। 1/n Government Takes Responsibility For Bridge Collapse: Gujarat Minister https://t.co/gsO4ZcYuP5
Have directed Gujarat govt officials to provide immediate assistance: Amit Shah
मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस विषय में मैंने गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। प्रशासन को घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
PM Modi expresses grief at the loss of lives in the bridge collapse incident
મોરબી ખાતે થયેલ દુર્ઘટનાથી અત્યંત દુ:ખી છું. આ અંગે ગુજરાતના મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી @Bhupendrapbjp તથા અન્ય અધિકારીઓ સાથે વાત કરી. રાહત અને બચાવ કામગીરી પુરઝડપે ચાલી રહી છે તથા અસરગ્રસ્તોને તમામ આવશ્યક સહાય પૂરી પાડવામાં આવી રહી છે.
CM Patel, PM Modi announce compensation to kin of deceased, those injured
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has cancelled all his programmes and rushed to Morbi to personally monitor rescue and medical services, has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial help to those injured in the accident.
Patel is likely to camp in Morbi till the rescue operations conclude.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the accident and has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the dead, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Death toll in bridge collapse rises to at least 60
At least 60 people have diedin the Morbi bridge collapse incident, PTI reported citing a minister in the Gujarat government.
Mayawati offers condolences to victims; urges BJP govt to take strict action against those responsible
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers for those affected
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and prayed for the safe rescue of all.
Gujarat govt's 'gross negligence' led to bridge collapse: CPI MP
CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.
The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.
Digvijaya Singh urges Gujarat govt to take action against negligent repair work
AAP workers reach Morbi site to help in relief work
President Murmu offers her 'thoughts and prayers' to those affected
Smriti Irani offers condolences to families of the deceased, injured
Have directed Gujarat govt officials to provide immediate assistance: Amit Shah
AAP chief Kejriwal expresses grief, wishes for speedy recovery of those injured
New Cong chief Kharge appeals to party workers to help the wounded
Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to help in search and rescue ops
PM Modi expresses grief at the loss of lives in the bridge collapse incident
3 NDRF teams rushed to bridge collapse site, one being airlifted
Three NDRF teams wererushed to the bridge collapse site in Gujarat from Gandhinagar, Vadodara; another team is being airlifted to the site of the accident,DG Atul Karwal said.