Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Death toll rises to 60; CPI MP alleges 'gross negligence' by BJP

  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 22:01 ist
A bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday left at least 32 people dead. The tragedy in the poll-bound state sparked a flurry of reactions from political leaders across the country. Follow updates here.
  • 21:59

    CM Patel, PM Modi announce compensation to kin of deceased, those injured

    Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has cancelled all his programmes and rushed to Morbi to personally monitor rescue and medical services, has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial help to those injured in the accident.

    Patel is likely to camp in Morbi till the rescue operations conclude.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the accident and has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the dead, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

  • 21:56

    Death toll in bridge collapse rises to at least 60

    At least 60 people have diedin the Morbi bridge collapse incident, PTI reported citing a minister in the Gujarat government.

  • 21:53

    Mayawati offers condolences to victims; urges BJP govt to take strict action against those responsible

  • 21:46

    VP Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers for those affected

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and prayed for the safe rescue of all.

  • 21:44

    Gujarat govt's 'gross negligence' led to bridge collapse: CPI MP

    CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.

    The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.

  • 21:42

    Digvijaya Singh urges Gujarat govt to take action against negligent repair work

  • 21:38

    AAP workers reach Morbi site to help in relief work

  • 21:36

    President Murmu offers her 'thoughts and prayers' to those affected

  • 21:35

    Smriti Irani offers condolences to families of the deceased, injured

  • 21:32

    Have directed Gujarat govt officials to provide immediate assistance: Amit Shah

  • 21:30

    AAP chief Kejriwal expresses grief, wishes for speedy recovery of those injured

  • 21:28

    New Cong chief Kharge appeals to party workers to help the wounded

  • 21:27

    Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to help in search and rescue ops

  • 21:24

    PM Modi expresses grief at the loss of lives in the bridge collapse incident

  • 21:23

    3 NDRF teams rushed to bridge collapse site, one being airlifted

    Three NDRF teams wererushed to the bridge collapse site in Gujarat from Gandhinagar, Vadodara; another team is being airlifted to the site of the accident,DG Atul Karwal said.