Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Modi to visit the site tomorrow, gets emotional while talking about the tragedy

Haryana will stand Morbi bridge victims for any kind of cooperation: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
"I am saddened by the unfortunate incident that happened on Morbi bridge. Many people lost their lives. My condolences to affected families on behalf of the people of Haryana. Haryana will stand with them for any kind of cooperation & assistance," said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
15:07
The company that repaired the Morbi bridge said itcharged just Rs 2 crores for 100% renovation, as per NDTV report.
14:55
Foreign Affairs Ministry, Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after Morbi bridge collapse
Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses sincere condolences to the friendly Republic of India, due to the unfortunate collapse of a suspension bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which caused a number of casualties: Foreign Affairs Ministry, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/D16ePHdiBQ
Nine including engineers, manager, and security persons detained, probe under way
By Monday morning, the police had detained nine people from the agency including engineers, a manager, a booking clerk, and security persons. They were being questioned and the official arrest would be shown only after their Covid reports return as negative.(IANS)
14:03
Govt should look into it: Nitish Kumar on Morbi bridge collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Morbi, Gujarat tomorrow, 1st November
13:32
Russian President Putin expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city.In a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was published on the Kremlin website on Monday, Putin said, “Dear Ms President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt condolences over the tragic bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat.”(PTI)
13:31
Couple of people from the management held, being questioned: Rahul Tripathi, SP Morbi
Gujarat bridge collapse: Congress demands probe headed by retired SC or HC judge
The Congress on Monday demanded a probe headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge into the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat.
The Opposition party also sought financial and medical assistance from the government for all those affected.(PTI)
11:53
Death toll rises to 134 in Morbi bridge collapse
The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose to 134 on Monday, a senior Gujarat police official said, adding that the rescue operation was still underway. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi remained in Morbi during the night to oversee the rescue operation being conducted by multiple agencies.(PTI)
Nepal PM extends condolences over Morbi bridge collapse
I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba#MorbiTragedypic.twitter.com/QSvquCAEQu
15 in hospital, 130 rescued in Morbi bridge collapse
Fifteen people are being treated in the hospital and P. Dekavadiya, head of Morbi's police department, said that 130 have been rescued thus far.(AFP)
10:23
'Don't want to blame anyone right now': Cong prez Mallikarjun Kharge on Morbi bridge collapse
Congress leaders have reached there. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also reaching there. We will try to help. We are not doing politics in this and don't want to blame anyone right now: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi #Morbipic.twitter.com/xlxf51dbOe
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reached Morbi collector's office to get details of the collapse
CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, reached the collector's office in Morbi early this morning, got all details of matters including search operation, relief-rescue operation, treatment of the injured and gave necessary instructions to the system in #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident pic.twitter.com/9zBMz2t2IG
Singapore HC Wong 'deeply saddened' at loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Deeply saddened by the lost of many lives due to the collapse of the cable bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and the injured. Our hearts are with the people of Gujarat. - HC Wong @CMOGuj@InfoGujarat
'Never saw anything like this': Eyewitness to Morbi bridge collapse
Gujarat | "I can't describe it in words. There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The admin also helped too. I never saw anything like this ever," says Haseena, an eyewitness to #MorbiTragedypic.twitter.com/dJ7lgj9BoU
NCP spokesperson offers condolences after 'unfortunate' bridge collapse in Morbi
#BridgeCollapse incident in #MorbiGujarat is very unfortunate. Condolences to families of those who have lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Government of Gujarat must be held accountable for this incident because reports suggest that, work...(1/3)
Death toll in Morbi cable bridge collapse rises to 132, rescue work under way
The death toll from the cable bridge collapse in Morbi has risen to 132, and rescue operations are underway, said Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi. He added that an FIR has been registered against private firm forattempt to commit culpable homicide (IPC 308) and culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC 304).
Gujarat's Morbi to observe bandh to mourn deceased
A suspension bridge collapsed on the Machhu river in the Morbi town of Gujarat. The search operation is likely to continue for another 24 hours, police said. Morbi town will voluntarily observe a bandh on Monday to mourn the deaths of people who died in the incident.
The rescue operation is still underway. Indian Army had reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations: Major Gaurav, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/StD0Y8xOir
Morbi bridge tragedy: Guj govt sets up 5-member probe panel
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday set up a five member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IAS officer, to inquire into the suspension bridge collapse in the Morbi town, that left at least 77 dead.
The SIT will be headed by Commissioner of Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal, and the other members are Secretary, Roads and Building Department, Sandeep Vasava, Inspector General of Police Subhash Trivedi, and two engineers specialised in structural and quality control.
The state government has deployed four NDRF teams, as well as defence personnel in search and rescue operations, and even summoned swimmers and divers from surrounding districts.
According to locals, the bridge contractor was charging Rs 12 and 17 from visitors.
22:54
Indian Army, Navy and Air Force personnel reaching Morbi: Gujarat CMO
મોરબી દુર્ઘટનામાં SDRF ની ટીમ, ફાયર ફાઈટર્સ અને રેસ્ક્યુ ટીમ્સ દ્વારા બચાવ કામગીરી ચાલુ છે. આ ઉપરાંત, NDRF ની ટીમ, SRPF પ્લાટૂન તેમજ નેવી, એરફોર્સના અને આર્મીના જવાન ઝડપથી ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી રહ્યા છે.
Morbi bridge had reopened 4 days back after repair but didn't have 'fitness certificate'
The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi that collapsed on Sunday evening killing at least 60 people was reopened for the public just four days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate", an official said told PTI.
The more than a century-old bridge in Morbi city caved in around 6.30 pm when it was crammed with people.
22:39
Act of God or act of fraud, Cong asks Modi on bridge collapse
मोदी जी मोरबी के पुल की दुर्घटना “Act of God है या Act of Fraud है?” 3/n #MorbiBridge
Ashok Gehlot calls for investigation into bridge collapse incident
मोरबी में पुल गिरने की घटना बहुत दुखद है। सरकार को निष्पक्ष जांच कर पता करना चाहिए कि कुछ दिन पूर्व ही रिनोवेशन के बाद खुला पुल कैसे गिर गया एवं दोषियों को सजा दे। घायलों को बेहतर इलाज उपलब्ध करवाया जाए एवं मृतकों के परिजनों को संबल दें। pic.twitter.com/CYbLZs7ycy
गुजरातमधील मोरबी येथे नदीवरील झुलता पूल कोसळून छटपूजेसाठी जमलेल्या अनेक जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याचं वृत्त क्लेशदायक आहे.भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांप्रती शोकसंवेदना व्यक्त करतो.दुर्घटनाग्रस्त नागरिकांच्या सुरक्षित,सुखरुप सुटकेसाठी तसंच लवकर बरं होण्यासाठी प्रार्थना करतो.
Is this BJP's development model in Gujarat, asks Cong's Digvijaya Singh
६ महीनों से पुल की मरम्मत हो रही थी कितना खर्च आया? ५ दिन में गिर गया!! २७ वर्षों से भाजपा की सरकार है यही आपका Development Model है? इसी साल जुलाई में कच्छ ज़िले के ग्राम बिदड़ा में नर्मदा नहर पहले दिन की टेस्टिंग में ही टूट गई। 4/n#MorbiBridge
CM Patel, PM Modi announce compensation to kin of deceased, those injured
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has cancelled all his programmes and rushed to Morbi to personally monitor rescue and medical services, has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial help to those injured in the accident.
Patel is likely to camp in Morbi till the rescue operations conclude.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the accident and has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the dead, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
21:56
Death toll in bridge collapse rises to at least 60
At least 60 people have diedin the Morbi bridge collapse incident, PTI reported citing a minister in the Gujarat government.
21:53
Mayawati offers condolences to victims; urges BJP govt to take strict action against those responsible
गुजरात में नदी पर बनेे केबुल पुल के आज शाम गिर जाने से भारी संख्या में लोगों के मरने व अनेकों के घायल होने की खबर अति-दुःखद। पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। सरकार इस दुर्घटना की तुरन्त सही से जाँच कराकर दोषियों को सख्त सजा दे।
Gujarat govt's 'gross negligence' led to bridge collapse: CPI MP
CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.
Cable bridge collapse in Gujarat points to the gross negligence of the BJP govt. It's repair was said to be done five days back.Where from the contractors got this courage?The compensation need to be increased.Reliable enquiry should take place to unveil political involvement.
The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.
21:42
Digvijaya Singh urges Gujarat govt to take action against negligent repair work
मोरबी में बहुत बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। राज्य सरकार ने इस हादसे की ज़िम्मेदारी ली है। ५ दिन पहले ही उसकी मरम्मत का काम पूरा हुआ था। सरकार को ज़िम्मेदार लोगों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करना चाहिए। 1/n Government Takes Responsibility For Bridge Collapse: Gujarat Minister https://t.co/gsO4ZcYuP5
Have directed Gujarat govt officials to provide immediate assistance: Amit Shah
मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस विषय में मैंने गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। प्रशासन को घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
PM Modi expresses grief at the loss of lives in the bridge collapse incident
મોરબી ખાતે થયેલ દુર્ઘટનાથી અત્યંત દુ:ખી છું. આ અંગે ગુજરાતના મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી @Bhupendrapbjp તથા અન્ય અધિકારીઓ સાથે વાત કરી. રાહત અને બચાવ કામગીરી પુરઝડપે ચાલી રહી છે તથા અસરગ્રસ્તોને તમામ આવશ્યક સહાય પૂરી પાડવામાં આવી રહી છે.
Modi gets emotional while talking about the tragedy
Don't want to politicize it, says Rahul Gandhi on Morbi bridge collapse
Rahul Gandhi, speaking during theTelangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said he did not want to politicize the Morbi bridge collapse, adding that several people had died due to the incident.
US Embassy in India sends condolences after Morbi bridge collapse
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe expresses grief over Gujarat bridge collapse
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and extended his condolences to the victims and their families.
The more than a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed on Sunday evening.(PTI)
'May the souls of the departed rest in peace': Amit Shah on Morbi bridge collapse
CCTV footage shows Morbi suspension bridge collapase
PM Modi 'pained' by the tragedy, says 'Government with families of the victims'
British High Commission in India calls Morbi bridge collapse a 'terrible tragedy'
Three Indian Coast Guard teams deployed on-site at Morbi since last night: Defence officials
Ajit Pawar offers condolences to those affected
Priyanka Gandhi offers condolences to bereaved families
Mamata 'deeply concerned' about bridge collapse; offers prayers
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers for those affected
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed grief over a bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city and prayed for the safe rescue of all.
AAP workers reach Morbi site to help in relief work
President Murmu offers her 'thoughts and prayers' to those affected
Smriti Irani offers condolences to families of the deceased, injured
AAP chief Kejriwal expresses grief, wishes for speedy recovery of those injured
New Cong chief Kharge appeals to party workers to help the wounded
Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to help in search and rescue ops
3 NDRF teams rushed to bridge collapse site, one being airlifted
Three NDRF teams wererushed to the bridge collapse site in Gujarat from Gandhinagar, Vadodara; another team is being airlifted to the site of the accident,DG Atul Karwal said.