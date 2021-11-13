Gujarat Congress to organise foot marches; go door-to-door under 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan'

The Gujarat Congress will organise foot marches and approach people door-to-door to collect information on issues such as inflation and unemployment as part of the party's national-level "Jan Jagran Abhiyan", a senior leader said here on Saturday.

The Congress will carry out “Jan Jagran Abhiyan” across the country from November 14 to 29 on the issues of inflation and high fuel prices.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said that the party members will also meet BJP MPs and MLAs in the state with a memorandum on issues affecting the people of the state and demand their resolution.

“Jan Jagran Abhiyan” will be organised for people to vent their anger and feelings against the BJP government, whose failed economic policies have led to rising inflation and unemployment, he said. "Congress workers will approach people door-to-door at booth levels and collect information about the issues affecting them. They will distribute pamphlets and establish communication with the people. Party workers will organise foot marches across 52,000 booths, with senior leaders joining in," Chavda told reporters here.

Party workers will also approach BJP MLAs, MPs, cabinet ministers at their houses with a memorandum on issues affecting people, he said.

The people of Gujarat are suffering because of the present government's policies, with the number of suicides increasing and more than 15 lakh people falling below the poverty line in the last one year, Chavda said, adding that small traders are also suffering at the cost of a few corporate houses.

