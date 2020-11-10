Gujarat: Cong turncoat wins Abdasa bypoll on BJP ticket

Gujarat: Congress turncoat wins Abdasa bypoll on BJP ticket

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Nov 10 2020, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 18:42 ist

BJP's Pradhyumansinh Jadeja on Tuesday defeated his nearest Congress rival Shantilal Senghani by a margin of 36,778 votes from Abdasa Assembly seat in Kutch district of Gujarat, the Election Commission said.

Counting of votes in the rest seven seats, where bypolls were held on November 3, is underway.

For latest updates on bypoll results, click here

The ruling BJP is leading in all the seven seats.

While Jadeja secured 71,848 votes, Senghani was polled 35,070 votes. Independent candidate Hanif Padyar garnered 26,463 votes.

Jadeja had won Abdasa seat in 2017 on the Congress ticket.

He was one of the five turncoat MLAs of the Congress who had joined the BJP after resigning from their parent party earlier this year.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
BJP
Gujarat
Bypolls

What's Brewing

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

 