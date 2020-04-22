Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise to 2,272; death toll reaches 95

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,272 after 94 more people tested positive for the disease in the state on Wednesday, a health department official said.

The death toll in the state went up to 95, as five more patients succumbed to coronavirus, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

So far, 144 patients have been discharged after recovery. There are 2,033 active cases in Gujarat, and so far total 38,059 samples have been tested in the state.

Out of the 94 new cases, 61 were reported from Ahmedabad, 17 from Surat, eight from Vadodara, five from Aravalli, two from Botad and one from Rajkot.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

District-wise, Ahmedabad has so far reported 1,434 cases, Surat-364, Vadodara-207, Rajkot-41, Bhavnagar-32, Anand- 28, Bharuch-24, Gandhinagar, Aravalli- 17 each, Patan, Banaskantha- 15 each, Narmada 12, Panchmahal 11.

Besides, Botad has reported nine cases, Chhota Udepur and Mehsana- seven each, Kutch- six, Dahod- four, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar and Valsad- three each, and Jamnagar, Morbi, Tapi and Navsari- one each.

Out of five latest deaths, four were reported from Ahmedabad, while one patient from Valsad died at a hospital in Surat.

The 21-year-old victim from Valsad was also suffering from brain tumour, while a 52-year-old patient from Ahmedabad had a liver disease. The other three victims had no underlying health condition, the official said.

Ahmedabad has reported 57 deaths so far.

Out of total 2,033 active cases, the condition of 13 patients is serious and they are on ventilator support while 2,020 are stable, Ravi said.

The state has so far tested total 38,059 samples, including 2,516 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 32,317 people are under observation in the state, out of whom 28,591 are in home quarantine, 3,426 in government facilities, and 300 in private facilities.