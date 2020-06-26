Gujarat: Covid-19 death rate goes below 6% first time in two months

The number of people dying with Covid-19 in hospitals in Gujarat daily has fallen in the past couple of days, bringing the death rate below 6% for the first time in over two months," officials said.

As of Friday, the mortality rate stood at 5.87%. Although the state is still worse in death rate compared to the national average which is below 3%, senior officials said that in the coming weeks they are expecting the fatality rate coming down further.

On Thursday, the state recorded 17 deaths, its lowest single-day death toll in nearly two months, and on Friday 18 deaths were recorded. In the month of May, the average daily deaths were nearly 27 per day which increased to over 28 deaths till June 20.

The state has reported a total of 1,772 deaths across the state out of which Ahmedabad alone has contributed to over 1408, which is nearly 80%. Also, Ahmedabad continues to be the worst affected as a city in terms of a high mortality rate that is over 7%, the highest in the country.

Officials said that the number of deaths in Ahmedabad is reducing and that's the reason why in the last couple of days, the death rate has gone down below 6%. They said that till June 25, the average daily death in Ahmedabad has been below 22 compared to almost 23 in the month of May. On Friday, the city recorded eight deaths in 24 hours, which was the lowest in the over two months.

"There are several contributing possibilities behind the decline in deaths. First, the virulation of Covid-19 seems to have declined. When it first hit, particularly the walled city of Ahmedabad, the virulence was severe, also because that part of the city is densely populated where nutrition and awareness exacerbated the issue. The situation has changed as the virus has spread in the western part of the city where awareness and nutrition and population density are not long factors. Besides, epidemic literacy has increased. We believe that all these factors together could be the reason behind the declining death rate," principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi told DH. Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 26

As a matter of fact, more cases are being detected from the western side of the city which is considered to be the most influential part of Ahmedabad. After the lockdown was lifted, the number of single-day cases has been increasing in the state with over 500 plus cases being reported from across the state. While Ahmedabad is witnessing a decline in numbers cities such as Surat are becoming new hotspots.

"The main reason behind rise in cases in Surat is the opening of diamond factories. The work of cutting and polishing diamonds is such that maintaining social distance gets difficult and that's why the number of infections has increased. We are working on it," Ravi said.