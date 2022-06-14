Gujarat: Cricket, 'antakshari' to bond communities ahead of Rath Yatra

While communal tensions simmering in various parts of the country following remarks of BJP leader Nupur Sharma against the Prophet during a TV debate, the Ahmedabad police are warming up to both the community for a peaceful passage of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held on July 18 through cricket, Antakshari and messages such as "Ekta Ka Raj Chalega...Hindu Muslim Sath Chalega". In order to spread communal harmony and build confidence among the Hindu-Muslim communities, the police on Monday held "Antakshari and health check-up" camps for senior citizens from both the community. Besides, a cricket tournament has been planned by the police as part of its "confidence-building measure" for harmony. So far, the police have held two blood donation camps where people from both communities donated over 1000 units of blood.

The cricket tournament is being organised by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, R V Asari. He told DH that 16 teams, comprising members from Hindu and Muslim communities, are being formed who will be competing with each other in the tournament to be held from July 15 to July 19. Besides, a team from local police and another one from central jail police will also be participating.

"We are choosing youths from all the concerned police station areas (from where the Rath passes) for making teams. The idea is to spread harmony and friendship through cricket matches," Asari told DH. Similarly, sector-2 police are also organising similar events to "build confidence."

Asari also said that police are also releasing messages such as "Ekta Ka Raj Chalega...Hindu Muslim Sath Chalega" and "H se Hindu...M se Musalmman aur Ham se Sara Hindustan."