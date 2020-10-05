Gujarat gang rape case: 4th accused held from Jamnagar

An absconding accused in the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Jamnagar in Gujarat was held on Monday, a day after three of his alleged accomplices were arrested, police said.

The girl was gang-raped by the four, one of whom was known to her, on September 28 and a police case was filed two days after the incident, after which three people, identified as Buddha Bhatia, Mayur Bhatia, and Devkaran Gadhvi, were held.

On Monday, the fourth accused Mohit Ambaliya was nabbed from Jamkhambaliya town here.

They have been charged under sections 376-D (gangrape) of IPC and sections 4, 5 (G), and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Gujarat State Commission for Women chairperson Leelaben Ankoliya said the incident was tragic and deplorable and informed that a team had been sent to meet the victim and ensure she gets justice.

Ankoliya said the GSCW had taken note of rape cases that have taken place in the district in the last three days and has written to the local superintendent of police over it.

Members of the 'nari adalat' (women's court) have been told to meet the victims and provide them help, she added.