Gujarat govt denies benefit to 22.50 lakh unregistered migrant workers

The crisis of stranded migrant workers following the lockdown for containing coronavirus cases has brought to the fore the violation of labour laws like never before in Gujarat. On the issue of not charging migrant workers travelling back home, the state government has said that under the provision only 7,512 workers have been found registered and only they are applicable for the benefits, while there are a whopping 22.5 lakh unregistered workmen who can't be given the same assistance as per the law.

The state government has said this in a report filed in the high court on Friday in response to several litigations including suo motu public interest litigation initiated by the court and civil society members following media reports of crisis pertaining to COVID-19 treatment and mass migration of workers, among other issues. The government has found this information over the one-and-a-half-month of exercise initiated to find the workmen for sending them to their parent states after scores of violent incidents were reported in Surat, Ahmedabad and other cities.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

While responding to one of the issues with regard to "travelling charges of migrant workers", the state government has stated, "The provisions of the Interstate Migrant Workers Act 1979 are applicable to the registered migrant workers under the said Act. There are 7,512 workers registered under the Act."

The report states further that "based on the available data, there are around 22.5 lacs, migrant workers, across the State." It doesn't clearly state whether these workers are registered nor not. It simply mentions, "Based on the available data, there are around 22.5 lacs, migrant workers, across the state. Most of them have come on their own and provisions for payment of travelling allowance and displacement allowance as required by Sections 14 and 15 of the Interstate Migrant Workers Act, 1979 is not applicable to them."

"This is the first time that such a report on gross violation of labour laws has come out in public. It means that the labour department is not functioning at all to safeguard the interest of workers. It also unravels how a large number of employers in every sector be it textile or construction sector are following the labour laws. We have been saying this since the beginning of this crisis and we are sure that there are over 10 lakh more such unregistered workmen who are still stranded," said advocate Anand Yagnik who has filed the petition raising issues such as travelling allowance and displacement allowance to be provided to the workers, among others benefits.

The report further says, "In addition to provisions of the Interstate Migrant Workers Act, 1979, it is pertinent to note that transportation charges for migrant workers are being collected by the Railways that has issued rate charges for a journey between different stations. Travelling arrangements are made at district level where many NGOs and civil society organisations have been involved to facilitate the transportation of migrant workers including the charges notified by the Railways."

"This data only reveals that there is a massive labour scam going on in the state for the last many years. We all know about it but the government never considered and let the workers be exploited by their masters," said advocate Amrish Patel who is known for taking up cases related to labour laws.

Till Friday evening, according to Gujarat government's data, 11 lakh migrant workers were sent back to their home states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand among others, in as many as 699 special "Shramik" trains.