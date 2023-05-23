Gujarat HC gives interim protection to Delhi L-G, stays criminal trial in Medha Patkar assault case

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday granted interim stay on the criminal trial against Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena who is facing charges of allegedly assaulting Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar in 2002 at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Saxena moved the High Court after his plea seeking immunity from criminal proceedings was rejected by the trial court. He has sought relief on the ground that as an L-G he is protected from such proceedings under Article 361.

The vacation bench of Justice Moxa Kiran Thakker ordered the stay of the trial as interim relief to Saxena and issued notices to the state government and Patkar. The next hearing will take place on June 16 after summer vacation. The order came on a petition moved by Saxena through lawyer Ajay Choksi and argued by senior advocate Jal Unwalla.

Unwalla submitted in the court that Saxena was protected under Article 361 (2) and (3) of the Constitution. The court noted Unwalla's submission that even if the trial is concluded, the court wouldn't be in a position to send the applicant into custody in view of protection under the Constitution.