Gujarat HC takes up suo moto PIL, says news reports indicate 'state heading towards health emergency of sorts'

Citing media reports on "harrowing tales" of "unimaginable difficulties" and "unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure", the Gujarat High Court on Sunday filed a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) while constituting a special division bench that will hear the matter on Monday.
The chief justice notified the constitution of the special bench later on Sunday night. The court has said that it is intervening since the news reports "indicate that the state is heading towards a health emergency of sorts."
High Court Chief justice Vikram Nath ordered the court's registry to register the PIL titled, "Uncontrolled Upsurge and Serious Management Issues in COVID Control”." He ordered Chief Secretary of Gujarat government, Principal Secretary of department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Secretary, Union of India, Department of Home, Government of India, among others, to be impleaded as parties in the litigation.
In the order, the HC chief justice has mentioned that he had a "dialogue" with senior law officers on April 6 when he expressed concerns regarding "upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the state" and also requested the State to take appropriate measures to control the virus spread. The order states that the "dialogue" was widely reported in the media.
"It has been five days. The newspapers, news channels are flooded with the harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure, the shortfall and the deficit of not only testing, availability of beds, ICU, but also supply of Oxygen and basic medicines like Ramdesivir, etc."