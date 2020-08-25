Gujarat: Jharkhand tribal activist behind bars for a month denied bail

A local court in Tapi district, south Gujarat, on Tuesday rejected bail plea of Jharkhand woman activist, said to be associated with "Pathalgadhi movement", booked for allegedly instigating the local tribals "to take violent means to overawe the elected government by means of criminal force in Gujarat state."
The principal sessions court, Tapi pronounced the order on Tuesday rejecting the bail plea on the ground that the charges are serious in nature. The ATS officials had arrested the accused based on "intelligence inputs" that they were living in Tapi and Mahisagar districts and were conspiring to instigate followers of Satipati community in the localities for violent uprising against the state government.
The FIR claims that "Babita Kachhap is involved in instigating the followers of Satipati cult to violent means in pursuit of their objectives. The intelligence input further indicated that her area of activity is Kevadia (seat of Statue of Unity), Dahod and Chhota-Udepur.” Samu and Birsa Oreya were active in Vyara in Tapi district. The FIR further alleged that “They are instigating the followers of Satipati cult by wrong interpretation of the Vth Schedule of the Constitution of India and Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA)…"
PESA provides for the rights to territorial integrity to tribal panchayats whose permission is required for any development on the land. This law prevents land transfer to non-tribals but there have been several instances of misuse of the law in the state.