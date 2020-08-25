Gujarat: Jharkhand tribal activist behind bars for a month denied bail

A local court in Tapi district, south Gujarat, on Tuesday rejected bail plea of Jharkhand woman activist, said to be associated with "Pathalgadhi movement", booked for allegedly instigating the local tribals "to take violent means to overawe the elected government by means of criminal force in Gujarat state."

The activist Kavita Kachhap was arrested by Gujarat ATS along with two other members- Samu and Birsa Oreya- both from Jharkhand, on August 26 and since then they are in jail. The trio have been booked for "conspiring" to "wage war against the nation," "sedition" and "promoting enmity between two groups" with the help of followers of Satipati community.

It is widely believed that Pathalgadi movement is "inspired" from Satipati movement that denounces the government of India and doesn't believe in its laws. Satipati followers believe that they have the sovereign right over the forest and other natural resources. They are known for boycotting votes, government benefits, among others. The principal sessions court, Tapi pronounced the order on Tuesday rejecting the bail plea on the ground that the charges are serious in nature. The ATS officials had arrested the accused based on "intelligence inputs" that they were living in Tapi and Mahisagar districts and were conspiring to instigate followers of Satipati community in the localities for violent uprising against the state government. The FIR claims that "Babita Kachhap is involved in instigating the followers of Satipati cult to violent means in pursuit of their objectives. The intelligence input further indicated that her area of activity is Kevadia (seat of Statue of Unity), Dahod and Chhota-Udepur.” Samu and Birsa Oreya were active in Vyara in Tapi district. The FIR further alleged that “They are instigating the followers of Satipati cult by wrong interpretation of the Vth Schedule of the Constitution of India and Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA)…" PESA provides for the rights to territorial integrity to tribal panchayats whose permission is required for any development on the land. This law prevents land transfer to non-tribals but there have been several instances of misuse of the law in the state.

The FIR describes "Pathalgadhi movement" originating from "trial custom in which a stone is positioned on a dead person's tomb. "Contemporarily, drawing from the custom, Adivasi communities in Jharkhand display messages on large stones-known locally as Pathalgadhi-that are painted green and measure about 15 ft by 4ft. The movement seeks to replace the power of central and state governments with the local gram sabha." To achieve this, the FIR alleges, the movement uses violent means.