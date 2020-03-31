Gujarat police traces more than 50 persons who traveled to Nizamuddin Markaz, one of them died due to coronavirus

The Gujarat police on Tuesday said that it has traced 17 persons in Bhavnagar district who have traveled to Nizamuddin Markaz, the headquarter of the religious sect-Tablighi Jamaat- in New Delhi that has become the hotspot of coronavirus infection. Police said that one of these persons was infected and died in the city last week in the city. Bhavnagar had reported six positive cases of which two have died including a 70-year-old person who attended religious gathering in Nizamuddin.

The Director-General of Police Shivanand Jha while confirming that one of the COVID19 patients who died in Bhavnagar had gone to Nizamuddin. He told reporters in Gandhinagar that he has ordered, "The Anti-Terrorism Squad and Detection of Crime Branch to investigate and find out number of people who went there."

Sources in the ATS and Crime Branch told DH that "Apart from 17 cases in Bhavnagar, we have identified more than 40 individuals who went to the Nizamuddin Markaz and they all have been quarantined. We have received a significant number of people who visited to Nizamuddin area but not necessarily the headquarters of Tablighi sect that is the hotspot of the virus." DCB and ATS have been asked to specifically identified such travelers and informed local police or health officials so that they all can be medically examined and isolated.