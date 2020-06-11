Gujarat records its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

The total coronavirus cases in Gujarat breached 22,000-mark on Thursday after the state reported 513 new cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the cumulative total to 22,067. On the other hand, the death toll rose to 1,385 after 38 patients passed away in the last 24 hours. The relief for the state is the fact that number of discharged persons have increased to 15,109.

Out of 513 new cases reported across the state, Ahmedabad alone contributed to 330 cases, taking the city total to 15,635. While the death toll also crossed 1100-mark after 25 patients, out of 38 deaths in the state, passed away in the city alone. The toll in the city stood at 1,117 till Thursday evening.

These figures continue to show Ahmedabad as the worst affected city with the case fatality rate over 7 per cent, which is said to be the highest in the country. The state's fatality rate is constant at over 6 per cent, which is also more than double the national average.

In the 11 days of this month, the state has added over 5,200 new cases with more than 400 cases per day. Thrice the numbers crossed 500-mark. In terms of death, nearly 347 patients have died between June 1-11. The number of tests conducted during the period is 60,994. Till Thursday, a total 2,72,924 samples have been conducted across the state.

Meanwhile, Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is also health minister, announced that private laboratories can test COVID-19 samples on recommendation of doctors in Ahmedabad by informing the authorised health officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Patel said that government has decided to authorise 1400 private doctors, MD (Doctor of Medicine), in Ahmedabad city to recommend needy patients for COVID-19 testing in private labs. The doctors will have to inform civic authority whenever they recommend such tests. He said that a notification in this regard will be issued on Friday.