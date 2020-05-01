Gujarat reports highest single-day deaths of 22 due to coronavirus, toll at 236

Gujarat on Friday reported 22 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day casualties, increasing the death toll to 236, second highest in the country after Maharashtra which has reported 485 deaths.

Of 22 casualties, Ahmedabad alone reported 16 deaths, taking the city's total to 165, the second-highest number of cases reported in a city, after Mumbai which has reported 290 deaths.

The state government's data stated that out of 22 deaths, 10 patients primarily succumbed due to the virus while 12 others patients had pre-existing diseases or co-morbid conditions including hypertension, kidney problem, diabetes, arthritis, heart diseases, among others, who were also infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Gujarat also recorded 326 fresh cases in past 24 hours that increased the total number of positive cases to 4,721, the second-highest number of cases after Maharashtra which has crossed 11,000 cases.

But, what came as a relief to the state government is the number of patients who were cured and discharged on Friday. The data revealed that in the past 24 hours, 123 persons were discharged from various COVID-19 hospitals and care centres in the state. Till Friday, a total of 736 patients had been cured and discharged, the government data said.

So far, 43,871 people are under quarantine, of which 145 persons are under private and 3,600 are under government facilities, the rest 40,126 are home quarantined. The government has conducted 68,774 tests out of which 4,721 have been found coronavirus positive.