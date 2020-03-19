Gujarat reports its first two cases of coronavirus

Gujarat on Thursday reported its first two cases of coronavirus. A 32 years old in Rajkot, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia and a 21-year-old girl student, who has a travel history of London, have been infected with the virus. Both of them have been isolated in the civil hospitals in Rajkot and Surat respectively.

The first two positive reports have prompted the state government to intensify the safety measures which appealed to people to avoid large gatherings. Confirming the cases, Deputy chief minister told reporters in Gandhinagar, “I appeal every citizen to minimise social gathering as much as possible.”

According to the health department, the Rajkot-based person had recently returned from Medina, Saudi Arabia via Mumbai. He had symptoms of the virus and was admitted to PDU Medical College, Rajkot and his sample was dispatched to MP Shah medical college in Jamnagar for checking. After his report was found positive, the authorities have put 15 people, who were in contact with him, in isolation.

In Surat case, the 21-year-old student had returned from London via Mumbai. She was admitted to Surat civil hospital after she complained of cough, cold and fever. Her sample was sent to B J Medical College in Ahmedabad where coronavirus was detected. The government said that nine persons who were in contact with her have been quarantined.

Principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi told DH that "both the infected persons are doing quite fine. One of them (Rajkot) had on oxygen yesterday who has also recovered from the complaint of breathlessness." She added that "we are taking utmost care to deal with the situation. The message that we want to spread is that people should follow home quarantine strictly."

According to the health department, 150 samples have been tested out of which two have been reported positive while 123 cases were found to be negative. The reports of 25 similar samples are awaited. Officials said that two hospitals- BJ Medical Colleges in Ahmedabad and MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar-have laboratory facilities for such testing. Following the positive cases, the officials said that similar facilities will be made available in Surat and Rajkot too.