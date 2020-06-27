Gujarat reports its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, 'diamond city' emerges as new hotspot

Gujarat's new daily coronavirus cases topped 600 for the first time on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 30,773 while the death toll climbed to 1790 as 18 more patients succumbed to the virus in 24 hours. Among the infected are ex Gujarat Chief Minister 80-year-old Shankersinh Vaghela in Gandhinagar and 11 BSF personnel in Bhuj, Kutch district.

The situation in Ahmedabad, which is the worst affected in the state, is improving with the city reporting 197 cases, its lowest daily in nearly two months and 10 casualties. Ahmedabad has a caseload of over 20,000, while the death toll crossed 1,400 on Saturday.

But, what has started worrying the government is rising figures in "diamond city" Surat which recorded 184 cases, its highest in a day. Saturday was also the eighth consecutive day when the city reported over 100 cases in a day. Health officials who visited the city earlier this week told DH that the sudden spike in the cases is due to diamond cutting and polishing units resuming work after lockdown.

"Of 4,200 total cases, Katargam area, that houses majority of the diamond units, has over 1,000 cases alone. And, all these cases have been reported from people working in these diamond units. Many units have been closed after the sudden spike but there are many which are still operating. We have had meetings earlier this week and we are trying to control the situation," said a senior health officer.

The health officials in a release said that in the past one week, recovery rate and case doubling rate has increased substantially. They said that earlier the recovery rate was 68 per cent which has increased to 73 per cent whereas, the doubling rate has increased from 15 days to 28 days. The government said that the death rate in the past one week decreased to 3.88 per cent from 6.25 per cent. The overall death rate has also come down to 5.8 per cent which is still said to be highest in the country.