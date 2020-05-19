Gujarat's coronavirus tally crosses 12,000; death toll jumps over 700

Gujarat's death toll from coronavirus crossed 700 on Tuesday after 25 patients died in the past 24 hours that included head nurse of Ahmedabad civil hospital where she was under treatment since May 12. She became the third frontline worker to have died of the deadly virus. Earlier, a policeman and a deputy mamlatdar in Ahmedabad had passed away.

Christian Catherin, 56, a head nurse at civil hospital in Asarva, had worked in the COVID-19 hospital from April 26 to May 3. After three days break she was again deployed in the hospital's at B-3 ward. On May 11, she complained of breathlessness and her samples were taken for testing. Officer on special duty, MM Prabhakar told DH that "Catherin was tested positive. She died Tuesday morning."

The death toll in the state swelled to 719 with a mortality rate of nearly 6 per cent which is said to be highest in the country. The alarming rate continuous to worry the state government. On the other hand, the state recorded 395 new confirmed cases in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 12,141. The health department data stated that 239 persons were cured, taking the total number of discharged persons to 5,043.

With the state government reopening economic activities in the state, barring those areas falling under containment zones, the cases may see a surge in the state. While government is trying to implement strict social distancing norms, making use of mask compulsory, senior officials said that government is setting up new hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is also health minister, visited newly-constructed hospital building located in the campus of civil hospital which is being turned into a COVID-19 hospital. This building was expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, which was cancelled following virus outbreak.

“The worldwide trend suggests that we all will have to live with the virus for a long time. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we are going to utilise this building for treating infected persons when the need arises,” Patel told reporters. This hospital building was supposed to treat children with heart ailments.