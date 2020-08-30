Gujarat's Covid-19 cases zoom past 95,000; deaths cross 3,000

Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 95,155, while the death toll crossed the 3,000-mark and rose to 3,008 with 17 patients, including five in Surat, succumbing to the infection, the Health department said.

With 1,095 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recoveries mounted to 76,757.

Of the 17 fatalities, five deaths occurred in Surat district while four patients died in Ahmedabad.

Bhavnagar and Vadodara reported two deaths each while one fatality each occurred in Amreli, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Sabarkantha, it said.

The state now has 15,390 active cases with the COVID-19 case recovery rate of 80.67 per cent.

At 257, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, the department said in a release.

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Jamnagar added over 100 cases each in the day at 169, 128, 119, and 106, respectively, it said.

Elsewhere, Bhavnagar reported 68 cases, Gandhinagar 49, Panchmahal 35, Bharuch 30, Kutch 26, Morbi 23, Amreli 21, Banaskantha and Surendranagar 18 each, Dahod and Mehsana 17 each, Patan 15, Devbhumi Dwarka 14, Gir Somnath 13, Kheda 12, etc.

A total of 69,488 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which comes at the rate of 1,069.05 tests per day per million population, the release said.

The state has so far tested 22,65,473 samples, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 95,155, new cases 1,272, deaths 3,008, discharged 76,757, active cases 15,390 and people tested so far 22,65,473.