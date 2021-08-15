Gujjar leader, Padma Bhushan awardee Mian Bashir Ahmed dies at age 98

Veteran Gujjar leader and Padma Bhushan awardee Mian Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on Saturday night after a prolonged illness. He was 98.

Ahmed, a resident of village Wangat in Kangan area of the central Kashmir district, breathed his last at about 10 pm, family sources said.

His Nimaz-e-Jinazah (funeral prayers) will be performed on Sunday at Mizar Shrief Baba ji Sahib Larvi located at Baba Nagari Wangat, they said.

Ahmed was the son of top Gujjar leader and saint Mian Nizam Din Larvi and father of former Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Mian Altaf Ahmad.

Born in November 1923, Mian Bashir Ahmed was a minister in Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's cabinet. Later, he left politics and started working for Islamic Sufi tradition and to help downtrodden people.

In 2008, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan award for his extraordinary service for Gujjar-Bakarwal community and other downtrodden groups.

Condolences to his family poured in from various quarters.

"Just heard about the sad demise of Mian Bashir Sahib, a spiritual leader & a mass leader revered by many especially in the Gujjar community. His demise will be deeply felt by many of us. My condolences to my colleague Mian Altaf Sb & his family," NC vice president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

His party said Ahmed's death has felt a void that cannot be filled.

"Grieved over the passing of Mian Bashir Ahmad Laaravi, a renowned spiritual leader & political figure. His death has felt a void that can't be filled. Our condolences go out to Mian Altaf Laaravi, the entire family & Bashir Sb's admirers. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat," the NC wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee (JKPCC) expressed profound grief over his passing, describing it as a great loss to the UT.

In his condolence message, JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the eminent religious scholar, socio-political figure, saying Ahmed was known for his spirituality and social work he rendered to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Mian Bashir Saheb. I have no words to express my grief," Mir said.

He expressed deepest condolences to Mian Altaf and other members of the bereaved family and Ahmed's followers.

Praying for the eternal peace to the departed soul, the JKPCC president said, adding that Ahmed's guidance and teachings shall continue to inspire generations.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone described Ahmed as an inspirational leader.

"Deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of Mian Bashir Sahab. An inspirational leader, defined by simplicity who had a humbling effect on people he interacted with. May his soul rest in peace," Lone said.