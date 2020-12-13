Gunfight breaks out during search operation in J&K's Poonch

A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday as police launched a search operation in the higher reaches of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Police assisted by the Army personnel launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists, the officials said.
They said that he hiding terrorists opened fire on the search teams in an attempt to break the cordon. The security forces retaliated to neutralize the terrorists, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.
Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world
Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers
Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl
Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth
No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires
DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money
Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?
3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer
Do you want to build a monolith?
Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all