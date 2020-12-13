Gunfight breaks out during search operation in J&K

Gunfight breaks out during search operation in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 13 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 16:06 ist

A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected terrorists on Sunday as police launched a search operation in the higher reaches of Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Police assisted by the Army personnel launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists, the officials said.

They said that he hiding terrorists opened fire on the search teams in an attempt to break the cordon. The security forces retaliated to neutralize the terrorists, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

Indian Army
Terrorism

