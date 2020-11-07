Gupkar Alliance to contest district council polls in J&K

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday unanimously decided to contest the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls unitedly.

Soon after holding a meeting in Jammu, PAGD spokesperson and former minister Sajad Lone announced that the leadership has decided to contest the upcoming polls in J&K unitedly.

The DDC elections will be the first polls to be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The first DDC elections will be held in J&K on December 1 and the poll process will be completed by December 24.

Lone, who was accompanied by other PAGD leaders, said that all the modalities and new administrative rules will be looked into and the alliance president Farooq Abdullah will declare the names of contestants.

“People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met members of civil society, political parties and various communities including Gurjar-Bakarwals, SC/ST and Dalits. All of them are hurt by the decisions of August 5. We've decided to fight the upcoming DDC elections unitedly,” he added.

The PAGD is an alliance of seven parties - National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI, CPM, Peoples Conference, Peoples Movement and Awami National Conference – and was formed on October 15 to work towards restoring the special status of J&K which was revoked last August.

The PAGD also announced that it will fight for the return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley as part of its agenda and their rehabilitation at all levels. The constituent members of PAGD on Saturday met at the Jammu residence of NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

By holding DDC elections, the J&K government wants to complete the three-tier system of panchayati raj.