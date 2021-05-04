Gurdwaras, temples, mosques open doors for Covid patients

As the national capital struggles to deal with the urge in Covid-19 cases, temples, mosques and gurudwaras have opened their doors to treat patients with mild symptoms by setting up Covid Care Centres, some with oxygen support.

The Radha Saomi Satsang Beas premises at Chhatarpur in south Delhi opened its huge premises to set up a 500-bed Covid Care Centre which is operated by the medical wing of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Read | This gurudwara aids Covid-19 patients battling for breath

The centre became operational from April 26 as the national capital was running short of beds with the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Green Park Masjid, also in south Delhi, has been converted into a quarantine centre with 10 beds and medical facilities and was admitting patients on the basis of prescription from doctors.

The Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib located next to Parliament is setting up a 250-bed facility with oxygen support for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

“The Covid Care Centre is only for those patients whose oxygen saturation is in the range of 80-90 and do not require admission to an ICU or ventilator support,” M S Sirsa, the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said.

Sirsa said the gurdwara was also planning to expand the facility by adding another 250 beds if and when required.

The gurdwara has arranged for 100 oxygen concentrators to begin with and is working on sourcing more.

The langar at the gurdwara will provide fresh meals to the patients.

In Ajmer, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah has offered to convert the community hall and guesthouses to be converted into Covid Care Centres.

The Swaminarayan Temples in Vadodara and Mumbai have coverted their premises into Covid Care Centres, while ISKCON temples were offering free food to Covid patients in several cities.

The Minority Affairs Ministry has also decided to give Haj Houses to state governments for setting up care centres for Covid-19 patients.