Guv, Mamata talk politics in Bengal’s global business summit

The two-day 6th Bengal Global Business Summit began on Wednesday (April 20) with an inaugural plenary session. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, in presence of industry leaders, flagged several issues concerning the state government. While Chief Minister Mamata listened patiently, speaking at the end of the session, she requested the Centre, through the governor, that industrialists be not disturbed by agencies.

“Through (the) Governor I want to tell (say) one word Sir. If you don’t mind. Your excellency, Governor Sir, for you one word. On behalf of all the industry… they cannot open their mouth. We want all help from the central government… (in) Governors’ conference please raise it, and, also, please see that industrialists should not be disturbed through some agencies,” Mamata said, folding hands as she spoke.

Governor Dhankhar highlighted how the government at the Centre was charting a growth path, “West Bengal must work to be a significant part of the ongoing script of India’s economic rise by credibly exemplifying its commitment to transparent accountable decision making that is pivoted on systemic and not individualistic functioning.”

Dhankhar also suggested that the state should work in coordination with the Centre. “It will be appropriate for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to proactively catalyse ‘development bonhomie’ with all concerned as it is imperative to distance development from partisan stance.”

While not speaking directly about the current political situation, Governor Dhankhar hinted that wider political involvement in the state's programmes was important. He also highlighted that a greater sync with the Centre could yield better results. “A greater reflection of (the) political spectrum of the state in participation in such ventures would surely be motivationally wholesome,” he said. “This can fructify by synergic working between the government at the Centre and the state and all other entities. This would certainly result in a geometrical economic leap for the state,” Governor noted while speaking on state-Centre coordination.

At the end of the session, Mamata said that she was happy Governor Dhankhar attended the session. “Like this (time), please give us your support, always, all the time,” she concluded.