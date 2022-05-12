Gyanvapi Mosque video survey to continue, court seeks report by May 17

In a big win for Hindu petitioners, a district court in Varanasi on Thursday said that the video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple will continue.

The court denied a plea by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid) seeking removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as the court commissioner for the survey. It further ordered two more advocate commissioners to join the survey team.

The court also ordered an inspection of the site on May 13 and asked the team to submit the report before May 17.

The videography and survey of the mosque was ordered by Judge Diwakar on a plea by Delhi women Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others seeking permission to perform daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi whose idols are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The women had moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, and also sought a court's order to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

The counsel for the mosque management committee had earlier contended that the court had not given any order to do the videography inside the mosque but to do it only till the 'chabutra' (courtyard) outside the barricades enclosing the mosque area.

More to follow...