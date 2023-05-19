Gyanvapi row: Supreme Court defers Allahabad High Court order allowing scientific survey of ‘Shivling’

The Supreme Court on Friday defered the “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, of a 'Shivling' said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year.

The court said that since the implications of the Allahabad High Court order that allowed carbon dating of the “Shivling” merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date.

More details are awaited.