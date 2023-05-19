Gyanvapi row: SC defers scientific survey of ‘Shivling’

Gyanvapi row: Supreme Court defers Allahabad High Court order allowing scientific survey of ‘Shivling’

More details are awaited.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 15:42 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday defered the “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, of a 'Shivling' said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year.

The court said that since the implications of the Allahabad High Court order that allowed carbon dating of the “Shivling” merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date.

More details are awaited. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Gyanvapi Mosque
India News

