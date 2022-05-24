Gyanvapi: Court to decide on maintainability on May 26

Gyanvapi suit: District court to decide on maintainability on May 26

PTI
PTI, Varanasi,
  • May 24 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 15:48 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A district court on Tuesday fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

The court of District Judge A K Vishevesh will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court, District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

Singh said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. 

Gyanvapi Mosque
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
India News

