Had no option left other than seeking opinion of courts: WhatsApp on new media rules

With the government threatening criminal penalties for companies that do not comply with the new social media rules coming into effect today, WhatsApp stated it had no option left other than seeking counsel from the courts.

The instant messaging company has said that the IT rules published by the government earlier this year, call for 'traceability' of messages, which is at odds with the company's policy and people's right to privacy.

“Requiring messaging apps to “trace” chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy," a WhatsApp spokesperson has said.

Governments seeking to force technology companies to find out who sent a particular message on private messaging services is called “traceability”. Legal advisors and organisations approached the government with concerns about traceability when the concept was introduced in 2019.

"WhatsApp deployed end-to-end encryption throughout our app in 2016, so that calls, messages, photos, videos, and voice notes to friends and family are only shared with the intended recipient and no one else (not even us)," the Facebook-owned company said in a statement.

Stressing the dangers of traceability, the company said that because of it, "innocent people could get caught up in investigations, or even go to jail, for sharing content that later becomes problematic in the eyes of a government" even if they did not mean any harm by sharing it.