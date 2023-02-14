HAL removes Lord Hanuman's image from trainer jet model

HAL removes Lord Hanuman's image from trainer jet model fin

HAL, had unveiled a scale model of its HLFT-42 at the Aero India, with a fin signage generating interest among the delegates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 12:10 ist
The tail of HAL's fighter aircraft with a portrait of Lord Hanuman in a pose striking with his mace with a message 'The storm is coming' displayed during the inauguration of Aero India 2023, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

HAL, had, on Monday unveiled a scale model of its Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42 at the Aero India, with a fin signage generating interest among the delegates. On the vertical fin of the mock-up was an image of Lord Hanuman, in a mace-swinging combat posture. The image came with the text – 'The storm is coming'.

HAL did not officially spell out reasons for the image on the trainer that set off conversations online. A source, however, traced it to the trainer’s genesis, from an earlier, indigenously developed fighter from the 1960s named the HF-24 Marut.

The HLFT-42 is billed as the ‘Next-Gen Supersonic Trainer’ with critical utility in combat aircraft training.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

HAL
Aero India
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

DH Toon | 'Hate is in the air'

DH Toon | 'Hate is in the air'

Forging meaning at work

Forging meaning at work

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

 