HAL, UAE group in healthcare services partnership

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will partner with UAE-based healthcare group Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) to offer services across domains in the healthcare sector, the defence PSU said here on Wednesday.

The partnership will explore the potential for cooperation in emergency medical services, medical evacuation, helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS), and “other mutually-beneficial fields” in India, the Gulf region, and the MENA region.

RPM is a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services, and occupational health solutions in the UAE. HAL and RPM signed a Memorandum of Understanding, on the sidelines of Aero India.

RPM CEO Major Tom Louis said the partnership would help explore national and global opportunities in HEMS and fixed-wing emergency medical services. Louis said the company came into collaboration with expertise in the oil and gas sector in the GCC region. “One of our major areas of strength is medical emergency preparedness where critical operations collaborate with our own operation control centre team,” he said in a statement.

RPM, with a presence in the UAE, India, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and other GCC countries, has a HEMS unit that oversees and performs more than 180 monthly patient transfers, the statement said.