Handover control of vaccination to states: Stalin to PM Modi

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jun 08 2021, 08:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 08:33 ist
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. Credit: PTI photo

Welcoming Union Government's decision on vaccines, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give complete control of registration, validation and administration procedures of the vaccination to states.

He said the control should be given as health is a state subject.

"I welcome the @PMOIndia's statement indicating that the Union Government will procure 75% of the vaccines produced in the country and provide them to the states free of cost. I also appreciate the Prime Minister for reversing his government's previous position.

"As Prime Minister @narendramodi stressed multiple times in his remarks that Health is a state subject, it would be appropriate for each state to be given complete control of registration, validation and administration procedures of the vaccination," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu's efforts to procure vaccines through an international tender failed, and the state has been asking the Centre to provide more vaccines to it.

Tamil Nadu
India
Healthcare
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccination
M K Stalin

