Hang Aftab, probe his family's role in Shraddha's murder: Father

Brutal Mehrauli murder victim Shraddha Walker's father Vikas Walker on Friday said that they did not receive help from the Vasai Police at the beginning of the case.

Shraddha's father, who appeared in front of the media for the first time since the murder came to light, said, "My daughter was brutally murdered. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they would have helped me, my daughter would have been alive."

"I expect a similar lesson for Aftab Poonawala in the way he murdered my daughter. He should be hanged. A probe should be conducted against Aftab's family members, relatives, and all others included in the incident," he added.

He also said that there should be some restrictions on applications. "Children older than 18 years of age should be somewhat controlled. What happened to me shouldn't happen to anyone else," Walker said.

He added that he last had a conversation with Shraddha in 2021. "We talked about her whereabouts, she said that she's living in Bengaluru. I tried to talk with my daughter but she didn't respond to me in the last two years. I talked to Aftab on September 26 when I asked him about my daughter, he didn't give an answer," he added.

Shraddha's father met Maharashtra Deputy CM earlier in the day.

