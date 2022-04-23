Hanuman Chalisa row: Security tightened outside politicos' Bandra, Khar residences

A massive security cordon is in place outside the Bandra bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and the Khar flat of the Rana couple on Saturday.

The Ranas, comprising the Independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, and Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana, had threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the Bandra bungalow of the Thackeray family, for what they claim to ward off ‘sade-sati’ from Maharashtra.

शिवसैनिकांनी जो हल्ला केला त्या हल्याचा जाहीर निषेध। — Navneet Ravi Rana (@navneetravirana) April 22, 2022

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks undertook a night vigil outside Matoshree while a huge group was also outside the Khar flat of the Rana couple.

The Shiv Sainiks repeatedly asked the Ranas to exit their house, claiming that they would receive a welcome with ‘abhishek’ and that they would give ‘maha prasad’.

Top police officials said they are personally monitoring the situation. The Kherwadi police station has served a notice to the Ranas under section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure, meant to prevent cognizable offence

