Hanuman Chalisa row: Security tightened in Bandra, Khar

Hanuman Chalisa row: Security tightened outside politicos' Bandra, Khar residences

The Rana couple had threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's Bandra bungalow

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 23 2022, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 08:36 ist
A view of the security arrangements in place. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A massive security cordon is in place outside the Bandra bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and the Khar flat of the Rana couple on Saturday. 

The Ranas, comprising the Independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, and Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana, had threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the Bandra bungalow of the Thackeray family, for what they claim to ward off ‘sade-sati’ from Maharashtra.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks undertook a night vigil outside Matoshree while a huge group was also outside the Khar flat of the Rana couple.

Also Read — The Rana couple of Maharashtra politics

The Shiv Sainiks repeatedly asked the Ranas to exit their house, claiming that they would receive a welcome with ‘abhishek’ and that they would give ‘maha prasad’.

Top police officials said they are personally monitoring the situation. The Kherwadi police station has served a notice to the Ranas under section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure, meant to prevent cognizable offence

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Hanuman chalisa
India News
Uddhav Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

'Tis raining umbrellas

'Tis raining umbrellas

Putting your best foot forward

Putting your best foot forward

DH Whackyverse | Commission impossible

DH Whackyverse | Commission impossible

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

Open Sesame | Twitter takeover

Open Sesame | Twitter takeover

DH Toon | Mirror, mirror on the wall

DH Toon | Mirror, mirror on the wall

The deplorable state of language study in India

The deplorable state of language study in India

 