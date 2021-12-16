'Happy' with struggle but won't contest polls: Tikait

'Happy' with struggle, but Rakesh Tikait says he will not contest polls

Tikait also warned people against using his photographs on political hoardings

IANS
IANS, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Dec 16 2021, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 11:13 ist
Rakesh Tikait. Credit: PTI Photo

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that the farmers' struggle would be written in golden letters.

Tikait also clarified that he had no intentions of contesting elections and warned people against using his photographs on political hoardings.

"I have nothing to do with any political party," he said.

Tikait was addressing farmers, late on Wednesday night, in Sisauli village when he returned home after 383 days of protest.

"Our struggle will be written in golden letters. I will continue to fight for farmers' rights till my last breath," he said.

Read | Farmer bodies refuse to lift sit-ins from toll plazas in Punjab

Tikait reached Sisauli in a large procession of his supporters and was showered with flower petals all along the route.

'Laddoos' were distributed at every crossing on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway and langars organised every 25 kilometres from Ghazipur border to Muzaffarnagar.

Tikait's wife, Sunita Devi, lit hundreds of diyas to welcome him at their house in Jaat colony.

"My husband is coming home after 383 days today. The number of lamps I should light in his welcome shall be no less. Just as Lord Ram came back to Ayodhya, my Ram is coming home today," she told reporters.

Tikait had not gone home ever since the start of the farmers' movement.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

farmers
Farmers Protest
Farm Bills
Rakesh Tikait
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

 