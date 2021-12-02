'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign increased second dose vaccinations by 11.7% in November: Health secretary

The 'Har Ghar Dastak' nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign resulted in a significant hike, of 11.7 per cent, in the second dose coverage till November 30, the Union Health Ministry said Thursday.

The campaign has resulted in a 5.9 per cent hike in the first dose of vaccination across the nation, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, while reviewing the status and progress under the campaign with the health secretaries and National Health Mission (NHM) MDs of states and UTs on Thursday.

Bhushan appreciated the performance and achievement of the states and UTs during the campaign, adding that although the campaign has increased the pace of vaccination, it is important to note that around 12 crore beneficiaries are still due to take their second dose nationally.

The states were advised in the meeting to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries with the first dose and to devise targeted plans in the context of doses given in August and September 2021 to ensure coverage of all the beneficiaries due for the second dose by "exponentially increasing the pace of vaccination".

The states were directed to ensure timely use of vaccines and minimise wastage of doses in government as well as private facilities.

The Union health secretary urged the states to optimally utilise local influencers and community leaders to enhance the awareness among communities for the vaccine doses, especially those who are overdue for the second dose.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 125 crore on Thursday. Of this, 79.13 crore (84.3 per cent) beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose and 45.82 crore (49 per cent) received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

