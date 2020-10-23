Harassed for dowry, pregnant woman dies by suicide

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 23 2020, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 00:25 ist
A pregnant woman died by suicide in her house here due to alleged harassment by her husband and parents-in-law for additional dowry, police said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old techie, who was five months pregnant, took the extreme step by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman's mother lodged a complaint stating that her daughter was pestered by her in-laws and her husband, a gym instructor, for additional dowry, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and further investigations were on, the police added.

