Harbhajan Singh 'shocked' by electricity bill, questions Adani Power

Veteran Indian cricket team bowler Harbhajan Singh expressed his shock over receiving an electricity bill worth Rs 33,900. He voiced his feelings on Twitter, even tagging Adani power in this tweet.

The fast-spinner even asked Adani electricity if they incorrectly gave him a collective bill for every house in the neighbourhood. He claims the bill is almost seven times what he would normally pay.

“Itna Bill pure mohalle ka lga diya kya ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum. ALERT: Your Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Bill for 152857575 of Rs. 33900.00 is due on 17-Aug-2020. To pay, login to Net/Mobile Banking>BillPay normal Bill se 7 time jyada ??? Wah,” he wrote.

Harbahajan is not the first person to express surprise with his electricity bill. From Tapsee Pannu, to Arshad Warsi, several celebrities have expressed displeasure with their hefty electricity bill.

Adani electricity has been caught in the eye of the storm, as people across Maharashtra complain of their electricity bills. Some speculate that electricity bills are heftier because people have been spending all their time indoors. The organisation claims the heat and the pandemic are contributing factors.