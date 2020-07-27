Harbhajan questions Adani Power over 'shocking' bill

Harbhajan Singh 'shocked' by electricity bill, questions Adani Power

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 19:57 ist
Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian cricket team bowler Harbhajan Singh expressed his shock over receiving an electricity bill worth Rs 33,900. He voiced his feelings on Twitter, even tagging Adani power in this tweet.

The fast-spinner even asked Adani electricity if they incorrectly gave him a collective bill for every house in the neighbourhood. He claims the bill is almost seven times what he would normally pay.

“Itna Bill pure mohalle ka lga diya kya ??  @Adani_Elec_Mum. ALERT: Your Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Bill for 152857575 of Rs. 33900.00 is due on 17-Aug-2020. To pay, login to Net/Mobile Banking>BillPay normal Bill se 7 time jyada ??? Wah,” he wrote.

Harbahajan is not the first person to express surprise with his electricity bill. From Tapsee Pannu, to Arshad Warsi, several celebrities have expressed displeasure with their hefty electricity bill.

Adani electricity has been caught in the eye of the storm, as people across Maharashtra complain of their electricity bills. Some speculate that electricity bills are heftier because people have been spending all their time indoors. The organisation claims the heat and the pandemic are contributing factors.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Harbhajan Singh
Electricity
Adani Power

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 