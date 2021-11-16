Hardik Pandya's watches worth Rs 5 crore seized

Hardik Pandya's watches worth Rs 5 crore seized

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2021, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 08:31 ist
India's Hardik Pandya. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Mumbai Customs Department on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore of cricketer Hardik Pandya when he was returning from Dubai.

The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches, officials were quoted as saying.

More to follow...

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Customs
Hardik Pandya
sports
Cricket

