Hardik Pandya's watches worth Rs 5 crore seized

The Mumbai Customs Department on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore of cricketer Hardik Pandya when he was returning from Dubai.

The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches, officials were quoted as saying.

Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches: Mumbai Customs Department pic.twitter.com/tx7hCxFknH — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH: