Hardik Patel calls Congress ‘casteist’ while Naresh Patel gets ‘courtesy’ visit from party top brass

A day after he resigned from Congress, Hardik Patel continued his attack on the party, calling it the most “casteist” party in which he “wasted three years” of his political life.

He apologised to the people of Gujarat for “asking to give Congress a chance in the state” and said, “this is not a party we should bank on.”

Hardik, who held his first press conference in the city after quitting Congress, refused to divulge his future plans, especially that of joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He told the media that he “would announce as and when he decides.”

“I am not in the BJP and haven't taken any decision as yet,” he asserted.

There have been speculations that Hardik would join the BJP by the end of this month, to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit on May 28. Speculations about him joining BJP have been rife as he has repeatedly praised the BJP and Modi for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and abrogation of Article 370 that ended the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Hardik, who has repeated claimed to be “proud as a Hindu” said that the Congress should have made its stand clear on issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act or the ‘Shiv Linga’ (purportedly) found at a mosque (Gyanvapi) in Varanasi.

Claiming that Congress could never win in the next 20 years, Hardik said, “Congress had no vision, and its leaders were biased against Gujarati people, such as Adani and Ambani.” Hardik informed mediapersons that he had warned the leadership not to target these people, but to no avail.

In the meanwhile, a bunch of top Congress leaders, including Gujarat party in-charge Raghu Sharma and Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor, met Naresh Patel (who hold clout in the Leuva Patidar community) at his farmhouse in Rajkot.

While the party termed it “courtesy meeting”, and said doors were always open for Naresh to join Congress, it is being seen as a move to dampen criticism the party has been facing for “mistreating” Hardik, who belongs to the Kadva Patidar group.

“He (Naresh Patel) has roots in Congress’s ideology…it is also a fact that he has been meeting leaders of all political parties including the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party. We want to take him into our fold but, as on today, it is yet not clear which party he is joining,” said a Congress leader who didn’t want to be quoted by name. The leader also said the “courtesy visit” was paid keeping in mind Hardik Patel’s exit and “minimising the damage.”

Three days ago, Hardik had met Naresh, who is also the chairman of the Shree Khodaldham Trust. The trust manages the temple of goddess Khodiyar, the main deity of Leuva Patels. Naresh, in his own right, is considered a strongman within the politically influential community of Patidars and could influence poll outcomes in the Saurashtra region. There have been noises about Naresh Patel taking a political plunge by joining a political party. He is said to have held several meetings with the Congress high command.