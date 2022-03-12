No reforms in India's security apparatus post-1947: PM

Hardly any reforms were carried out in country's security apparatus post-Independence: Modi

Modi was addressing the convocation ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha University after inaugurating its new building

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 12 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 16:05 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lamented that hardly any reforms were carried in the security apparatus of the country post-Independence despite the need for it. He said that common people's perception, especially of the police force, that it is better to stay away from them, needs to be changed.

Modi was addressing the convocation ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) near here after inaugurating its new building. "Post-Independence, there was a need to reform the security apparatus of the country, but hardly any reforms were carried out," Modi said while calling for an "overall training" of those involved in providing security.

The prime minister said he has great expectations from the RRU. "A college or university can contribute a lot in the development. I will tell you two instances - one pharmacy college was established in Ahmedabad by businessmen 60 years ago, which led Gujarat to be a leader in the pharma industry. Similarly, IIM was also established at that time, which is now giving world business leaders. In the same way, I expect RRU to create leaders in the security sector," Modi added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Narendra Modi
Gujarat
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Calligraphy in modern times

Calligraphy in modern times

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Life of sex workers: Glamour vs reality

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

Puneeth Rajkumar lives on in swansong

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

DH Toon | Cong, the butt of jokes on social media

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

Open Sesame | Ukraine war and its effects

These teens mean business

These teens mean business

 