Haridwar hate speech: FIR filed after 6 days, no arrests so far

Six days after several speakers allegedly made inflammatory and provocative speeches, calling for the killing of Muslims at a recent conclave held in Haridwar, a case has been registered against Jitendra Narain Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Waqf Board, who recently embraced Hinduism.

Several videos containing "hate speeches" by saints, seers and others at the 'Dharm Sansad' (religious gathering) went viral on social media.

A senior police official said in Haridwar on Friday that a case was registered against Tyagi and some others under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language) and the investigation was on.

"A complaint was lodged by one Gul Bahar Khan in Kotwali police station in this regard... we are investigating the matter," said the official. No arrest has been so far in connection with the case, he added.

According to the complainant, a three-day 'Dharm Sansad' was organised between December 17-19 at Ved Niketan Ashram at Haridwar by one Yati Narsmhananda, a local seer, in which saints and seers and some BJP leaders had taken part.

In one of the videos, Maa Annapurna, a seer and an office-bearer of the Hindu Mahasabha is heard saying that she will not hesitate to take up arms to protect the Hindu religion. "I will not think for a minute and take up arms if I feel that Hinduism is in danger even if I am branded a supporter of Nathuram Godse," she is heard saying in the video.

In another video, a seer, identified as Dharmdas Maharaji is heard saying that he would have followed Godse and "pumped six bullets in the chest of Manmohan Singh (former prime minister) when he had said that the minorities had the first right over national resources".

Another seer Anand Swaroopji Maharaj is heard saying in another video that the Hindus will wage a battle more severe than the 1857 war of independence if they are not given 'Hindu Rashtra'. He also purportedly threatened the hotel owners in Haridwar with serious consequences if they allowed Christmas celebrations in their premises.

The district police have drawn flak from the rights groups and opposition leaders for not taking swift action against the participants in the 'Dharm Sansad'. "Only one person has been named in the FIR... the names of others are not known... no arrest has been made," said a local rights activist in Haridwar.

All-India Trinamool Congress national spokesman and RTI activist Saket Gokhale had lodged a complaint in this connection at the Jwalapur police station in Haridwar district, asking the Station House Officer to register an FIR within 24 hours.

I've filed a complaint with SHO, Jwalapur PS in Haridwar against the #HaridwarHateAssembly conducted from 17th-20th December at Ved Niketan Dham. Failing the registration of an FIR against the organizers & speakers in 24 hrs, a plaint shall be made to the Judicial Magistrate.

