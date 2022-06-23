Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde amid Maharashtra crisis

Chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka, on Thursday, brought some humour out of the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis. The businessman shared a picture highlighting the resemblance between him and rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde.

Harsh Goenka made a tweet, with pictures of both of them side by side, with a caption, "In Guwahati, if anyone wants to reach me". While the duo looked quite similar in the picture, the caption is for Shinde being in Guwahati with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Goenka even drew a red-colored 'tilak' on his forehead to match with that of Shinde.

In Guwahati, if anyone wants to reach me😀😀 pic.twitter.com/3vPMO1pYLW — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 22, 2022

Shiv Sena veteran Eknath Shinde gave quite a gift to his party for its 56th anniversary, when he walked away from the party with a group of MLAs to go camp in Surat. While this development had put the Shiv Sena in this crisis, it also puts a question-mark on the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition at the state helm.

The rebel MLAs were then shifted to Guwahati in the flood-stricken state of Assam on Wednesday night.