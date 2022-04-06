Harsh Kumar Jain to take charge as Indian envoy to Ukraine

Harsh Kumar Jain set to be India's envoy to Ukraine

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2022, 05:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 05:50 ist
Charge D' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomes Harsh Kumar Jain. Credit: Twitter/@IndiainUkraine

Diplomat Harsh Kumar Jain is set to take charge as India's new envoy to Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said on Tuesday.

The embassy tweeted a photo of Charge D' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcoming Jain "who arrived in Warsaw today to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine".

At present, the embassy is operating from Warsaw in Poland amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Jain succeeds Partha Satpathy as the Indian envoy to Ukraine.

