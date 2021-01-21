Harsh Vardhan dubs vaccination as 'last nail in coffin of Covid-19'

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of Covid-19.

"It is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons. This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people," Vardhan said.

Track live updates of Covid-19 vaccination drive here

The health minister reassured that the vaccine is completely safe and effective. "The said adverse events or side effects surfacing are common and it can be seen after any vaccination," he said.

More to follow...