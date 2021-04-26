Harsh Vardhan explains the 50% vaccine quota to states

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan clarified that the government will continue to provide free vaccines to states from its 50 per cent bracket, saying that the idea that the Centre got vaccines cheaper than states is "patently false".

In a four-page statement, Vardhan said, "Several questions are being raised on the ‘balance 50% quota’ and what it means. That is why I have chosen to clarify here that this balance 50 per cent quota grants flexibility for states. Many states had requested that the vaccination process be opened up for them. Now, this ‘balance 50% quota’ shall give them the freedom to vaccinate groups that they deem as priority."

The government is opening up vaccination for those aged 18 and above from May 1. Under the new policy, there will be two groups for supply of shots — 50 per cent will be from the Centre and the other 50 per cent will be available in the open market. State governments and private hospitals can procure vaccines directly from manufacturers under the second group.

A political row erupted with opposition leaders alleging that states were being charged more by vaccine manufacturers than what they charged the Centre.

"The ‘balance 50% quota” is also open for corporate and private sector to pool in their resources so that the combined effort of Team India can be deployed to vaccinate every adult in the earliest possible time. The vaccination process through GOI route will continue as before and the entire expense of this will continue to be borne by the Centre. As the eligibility criteria to get vaccinated through this route evolves further, GOI will continue to provide full support to the states to vaccinate all eligible people free of cost," Vardhan's statement read.

Vardhan clarified that the Centre doesn't give vaccines directly to anyone. "The 50% quota, that is at Government of India’s pricing, is for free distribution of vaccines and distribution of all of this will be done through the states only. Hence the allegation that Centre is getting it cheap and states are not is patently false," he stated.

Vardhan has been short-tempered with those who are critical of the government's vaccination program. Recently, the union minister hit out at former prime minister Manmohan Singh when he suggested changes to the vaccine policy, and accused Congress leaders of spreading falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines, leading to vaccine hesitancy among the people and thereby slowing down the vaccination drive.