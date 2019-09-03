Harsh Vardhan goes green, cycles to WHO SEARO meet

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan decided to ditch his regular carbon dioxide-emitting vehicle and cycled to attend day 2 of the WHO Regional Office of South-East Asia (WHO SEARO) meet happening in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Vardhan cycled from his residence to hotel Hyatt Regency to attend a yoga event with delegates of participating countries. He told ANI, "It is clear that physical activity of any form, be it yoga, sports, cycling, gymming, running or walking, snuffs out diseases from your body and brings in good health."

Vardhan inaugurated the week-long 72nd meeting of the WHO SEARO on Monday.

"An important component of this meeting is to make all the delegates and health ministers attach themselves with physical activities," he said.

The WHO SEARO has 11 members -- India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Timor-Leste -- and was established in 1948. It focuses on improving the health of people in the region.