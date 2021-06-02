Harsh Vardhan launches 'revamped' health schemes on IT platform of NHA

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched "revamped" health schemes for providing cashless, paperless and citizen-centric services.
He said that due to lack of timely intervention, delayed response and various hurdles, the poor and the needy were not able to avail the benefits of these health schemes.
He launched the revamped Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the umbrella schemes of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN) and the Health Minister's Discretionary Grant (HMDG) on the National Health Authority (NHA)'s IT platform.
"It was one of my dream initiatives and I have been waiting to see the launch of these schemes on NHA's IT platform. This will enable seamless delivery of healthcare services to eligible beneficiaries under these schemes by making the whole process paperless,” he said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums
4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database
Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades
DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay
Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online
What is the cost of having a child in China?