Harsimrat Kaur Badal submits resignation to PMO

Harsimrat Kaur Badal submits resignation to PMO

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 21:12 ist

Harsimrat Kaur Badal has submitted her resignation as Union minister to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), principal advisor to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday.

Harcharan Bains, the principal advisor, said Kaur submitted her resignation soon after the party chief announced in Lok Sabha that she would quit the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills, tabled in Parliament by the Centre for passage.

Kaur, the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, is the only SAD representative in the Modi government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD
farm sector

What's Brewing

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 